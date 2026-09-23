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Scarce spot cargoes at Lingang, quiet morning trading [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:51 (GMT+8)

On September 23, the average warrant price remained flat from the previous trading day at $117/mt (price range: $110-124/mt); the average B/L price remained flat from the previous trading day at 112 yuan/mt (price range: 104-120 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price remained flat from the previous trading day at $52/mt (price range: $44-60/mt), with quotations referencing cargoes arriving from September to mid-to-late October.

The LME nearby backwardation structure continued to widen, and the SHFE/LME copper price ratio pulled back. Nearby cargoes at port are currently hard to find in the market, and suppliers of post-holiday cargoes are taking a wait-and-see stance. Early-session offers were scarce, and activity was sluggish. Today, mainstream quotations for EQ copper arriving in early October were heard around $60/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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