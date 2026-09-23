Bridge Green, Hartree Sign USD 500M+ Recycled Lithium Supply Deal, ~10Kt/yr
【Bridge Green and Hartree Sign USD 500M+ Recycled Lithium Supply Agreement, ~10,000 Tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Per Year】US battery recycling company Bridge Green Upcycle and commodity trader Hartree Partners have signed an exclusive marketing and supply agreement, under which Hartree will obtain exclusive marketing rights for lithium carbonate produced by Bridge Green, with annual offtake of approximately 10,000 tonnes. The agreement has an initial term of 8 years, renewable for 7 years, with an estimated value of USD 500 million to USD 1 billion at current market conditions, with first deliveries expected in 2028. Bridge Green's India recycling center commenced operations in Q2 2026, with an annual lithium battery processing capacity of approximately 7,200 tonnes.