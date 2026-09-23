logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta breaks 40,000, domestic cluster prices pull back

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:53 (GMT+8)
Today, only the A100 Yangtze River Delta index adjusted: the highest monthly rental rose +5.26% to 40,000 yuan, breaking the 40,000 mark, and the highest card-hour rate rose +5.15% to 6.94 yuan, while the average monthly rental increased +2.74% to 37,500 yuan, with the lowest remaining unchanged at 35,000 yuan. On the domestic side, the 910C cluster dropped to 65,000 yuan (−1.5%, on par with bulk volume), the 910B3 for immediate delivery did not secure a premium, while the relocatable 910B4/B3 held steady at 20,000 yuan (a 33% premium over online prices); the Atlas 300I Duo was first procured at 6,000 yuan to fill the price gap, and the H800 annual rental was confirmed for the second time at 69,000 yuan.

[Market Overview] The SMM computing power rental price index rose in some segments today. Among the 19 indices, only A100 Yangtze River Delta adjusted, with the highest price breaking through 40,000 yuan. On the price collection side, quotes for domestic computing power clusters pulled back slightly, with the two ends moving in opposite directions.

[A100 Yangtze River Delta: Highest Price Breaks 40,000, Up 5.26%] The highest monthly rent for SMM-A100-80G-full server-Yangtze River Delta-monthly rental rose from 38,000 yuan to 40,000 yuan, an increase of 2,000 yuan, up 5.26%; the highest per-card-hour rate rose from 6.6 yuan to 6.94 yuan, up 5.15%; the average monthly rent rose from 36,500 yuan to 37,500 yuan, up 2.74%; the average per-card-hour rate rose from 6.34 yuan to 6.51 yuan, up 2.68%. The lowest monthly rent remained unchanged at 35,000 yuan. With the upper bound opening up while the lower bound held firm, the average price moved up accordingly.

[Domestic Computing Power: Cluster Discounts, Delivery Premium Rigid] The online cluster price for 910C 752T with 158 units fell to 65,000 yuan/unit·month, a decline of 1.5%. On the same day, a small batch of 2 units was also quoted at 65,000 yuan, with no price spread formed by scale. Price rigidity on the relocatable side continued: 910B4 held steady at 20,000 yuan for three consecutive batches, a 33% premium over the online price of 15,000 yuan, marking the largest price spread across domestic computing power channels; 910B3 was also quoted at 20,000 yuan, with the two at the same price. A single 910B3 unit at 15,000 yuan (available September 29) did not receive an immediate delivery premium; the H800 annual rental was confirmed at 69,000 yuan for the second time, remaining the lowest in the H series. The first price collection for 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units came in at 6,000 yuan, filling the gap in the 3,000-7,000 yuan range.

[SMM View] Today, the two lines moved in opposite directions but shared the same underlying logic. The A100 Yangtze River Delta breaking through 40,000 yuan with the average price moving up in tandem is consistent with the earlier price increase in A800 Yangtze River Delta, as the value revaluation of existing imported cards continues. On the domestic side, the 910C cluster saw a slight price concession, and immediate delivery did not command a premium, indicating that neither scale nor tenor has entered into pricing. Delivery flexibility remains the only stable premium dimension for domestic computing power. If the scissors gap persists, the price overlap between the two in the 65,000-80,000 yuan range will further expand, and the substitution relationship may shift from model selection to delivery solution comparison.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX Pro 6000 single card quoted at 177,500, with 180 units released in South China
3 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX Pro 6000 single card quoted at 177,500, with 180 units released in South China
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX Pro 6000 single card quoted at 177,500, with 180 units released in South China
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX Pro 6000 single card quoted at 177,500, with 180 units released in South China
SMM has learned that 180 units of Pro 6000 single cards are being sold externally in South China, quoted at 177,500 yuan per card, equivalent to 22 eight-card servers with a total value of approximately 31.95 million yuan. Compared with the 5090 single card at 47,100 yuan during the same period, this order is 3.8 times that price. SMM believes that supply is still expanding, contrasting with the cooling demand in the leasing market.
3 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C Cluster Price Drops to 65,000, 158 Units Released for Rent in Batches
4 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C Cluster Price Drops to 65,000, 158 Units Released for Rent in Batches
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C Cluster Price Drops to 65,000, 158 Units Released for Rent in Batches
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C Cluster Price Drops to 65,000, 158 Units Released for Rent in Batches
SMM has learned that the 910C 752T online rental cluster continues to be offered for rent, with five batches of 48, 48, 16, 16, and 30 units respectively, totaling 158 units, at a monthly rent of 65,000 yuan per unit per month, down 1,000 yuan or 1.5% from the previous quote of 66,000 yuan for the same cluster. On the same day, another small batch of 2 units was also quoted at 65,000 yuan. SMM believes that quotes for this model have converged between clusters and scattered volumes, with no price spread emerging from scale differences, and the price center has shifted slightly downward.
4 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units quoted at 6,000 yuan
4 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units quoted at 6,000 yuan
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units quoted at 6,000 yuan
[SMM Computing Power News] 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units quoted at 6,000 yuan
SMM has learned that 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units have been released to the market at a monthly rental of 6,000 yuan per unit per month, marking the first time SMM has collected pricing for this model. The quote is higher than the 2,500 yuan for the Atlas 300V in the same series, about 1.4 times that price, and lower than the 7,000–7,300 yuan for a complete 4090 system. SMM believes that the Atlas series has internally stratified by specifications, and this model enters the 6,000 yuan tier with higher configurations, filling the price gap between 3,000 yuan and 7,000 yuan for domestic inference models.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX Pro 6000 single card quoted at 177,500, with 180 units released in South China
Sep 23, 2026 13:05 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C Cluster Price Drops to 65,000, 158 Units Released for Rent in Batches
Sep 23, 2026 11:37 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 18 relocatable Atlas 300I Duo units quoted at 6,000 yuan
Sep 23, 2026 11:37 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] H800 Annual Rental Reported Again at 69,000, Price Confirmed for the Second Time
Sep 23, 2026 11:37 (GMT+8)