[Google Backs Stegra's Near-Zero Emissions Steel Plant with EAC Purchase Deal]

Google has entered an agreement with Swedish green steel producer Stegra to purchase environmental attribute certificates (EACs) linked to steel production at Stegra's facility in Boden, Sweden. The deal initially covers up to 91,000 tonnes of steel production in the first year, with volumes expected to rise over time, operating under a "book and claim" model where environmental attributes are traded separately from the physical steel. Google will use the certificates to help offset steel-related emissions from its operations, including data center construction, while the agreement provides Stegra with financial support during its ramp-up phase. Stegra's Boden plant uses green hydrogen instead of coal to cut steelmaking emissions by up to 95% compared to conventional blast furnace production.