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[Steel Mill Maintenance]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:49 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Steel Mill Maintenance] Xingtai Steel shut down a 1,050m³ blast furnace on September 23, with an estimated daily hot metal impact of about 3,000 mt. The shutdown is expected to last until April 2027. [SMM Steel]

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