Ningbo zinc: Downstream stockpiles as needed, spot premiums edge up [SMM midday commentary]

[Ningbo zinc: Downstream stockpiling on demand, spot premiums edge up] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,560-26,760 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were primarily against the 2610 contract.

The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,560-26,760 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The Ningbo region mainly quoted against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Anning was quoted at a premium of 0-20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Qilin at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-V (99.998) at a premium of 90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, traders' quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. Although zinc prices on the futures market maintained a fluctuating trend, with the upcoming double holiday, downstream enterprises continued to stockpile on demand recently, and market traders continued to raise spot quotes, with spot premiums edging up slightly.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.