Ningbo zinc: Downstream stockpiles as needed, spot premiums edge up [SMM midday commentary]

SMM, September 23:
The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,560-26,760 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The Ningbo region mainly quoted against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Anning was quoted at a premium of 0-20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Qilin at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-V (99.998) at a premium of 90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, traders' quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. Although zinc prices on the futures market maintained a fluctuating trend, with the upcoming double holiday, downstream enterprises continued to stockpile on demand recently, and market traders continued to raise spot quotes, with spot premiums edging up slightly.