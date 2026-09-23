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Iran Sets Conditions for Reopening Strait of Hormuz, Including Lifting Naval Blockade and Unfreezing Assets

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:48 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metal Express] Iran confirmed the meeting with the US and set out conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz: lifting the naval blockade, unfreezing Iranian assets, and ending hostilities on all fronts.

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