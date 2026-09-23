US-Iran peace talk expectations heat up, silver prices fluctuate mildly [SMM Daily Review]
[SMM Daily Review: US-Iran Peace Talk Expectations Rise, Silver Prices Fluctuate Mildly] SMM, September 23: Rising expectations of US-Iran peace talks pushed precious metals slowly higher. Stockpiling for the dual festivals drove downstream consumption to recover, but as silver prices climbed, stockpiling orders were closed out and exited the market. Mid-week trading weakened, with quotes concentrated at parity to a slight premium. Overall, the market lacked fresh macro guidance, and silver prices fluctuated mildly.