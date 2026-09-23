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Guiqiu Huanneng's CNY 1.5B Project Lands in Hunan, Phase 1 to Process 100Kt/yr

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:47 (GMT+8)
【Guiqiu Huanneng's CNY 1.5B Project Lands in Li County, Hunan; Phase 1 to Process 100,000 Tonnes/yr of Retired Lithium Batteries】Guiqiu Huanneng Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Shangao New Energy Group Co., Ltd. and Hunan Qiushui Changtian Environmental Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has landed in the Li County High-Tech Zone with a total investment of CNY 1.5 billion, to be developed in two phases. Phase 1, with an investment of CNY 500 million, will build production lines to process 100,000 tonnes per year of retired lithium batteries and photovoltaic modules. Phase 2, with an investment of CNY 1 billion, plans an annual production capacity of 1GWh of energy storage equipment.

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