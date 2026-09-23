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Boli Energy's CNY 8B LFP Battery Recycling Park Lands in Ulanqab, Plans 500Kt/yr

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:38 (GMT+8)
【Boli Energy's CNY 8B LFP Battery Recycling Industrial Park Lands in Ulanqab, Plans Annual Dismantling of 500,000 Tonnes】Inner Mongolia Boli Energy Technology Co., Ltd.'s LFP battery recycling and circular utilization industrial park project has been established in the New Materials Industrial Park of Chahar Right Wing Rear Banner, Ulanqab, with a total investment of approximately CNY 8 billion covering around 1,050 mu of land. The project plans to dismantle 500,000 tonnes of spent lithium batteries annually, with associated production of 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate, 100,000 tonnes of iron phosphate, and 100,000 tonnes of LFP cathode materials per year. The project is currently in its preliminary stage, with environmental impact assessment, energy assessment, and land use procedures pending.

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