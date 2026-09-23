SMM has learned that two H800 units have been released to the market, with annual leases priced at 69,000 yuan per unit per month, exactly matching previous quotes under the same terms. This price is about 9% lower than the 76,000 yuan annual contract price for the same model in August, and slightly higher than the online quote of 68,000 yuan in mid-September. SMM believes that the H800 quote at 69,000 yuan has formed a second confirmation, and the short-term decline is slowing. However, it remains the lowest-priced model in the H series, and the trend of demand shifting toward higher performance models remains unchanged.