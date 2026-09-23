[Li-ion: CATL starts trial cell production at Hungary plant, planned capacity 100GWh]

CATL announced on Sep 22 that its new cell plant in Debrecen, Hungary has officially started trial production, with the first two lines of the initial cell building coming online after all preconditions were met. The project, its second battery plant in Europe, was announced in Aug 2022, broke ground in summer 2023, obtained its usage permit in Aug 2026, and has produced 537,000 battery modules since autumn 2024. Once fully built, the 100GWh base will be CATL's largest manufacturing site outside China, supplying leading European automakers with EV capacity in Hungary.