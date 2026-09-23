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Yaan XTC's CNY 4.375B LFP Recycling Project Completes First EIA Disclosure

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
【Yaan XTC's CNY 4.375B LFP Recycling Project Completes First EIA Disclosure, Annual Black Mass Recycling Capacity of 200,000 Tonnes】Yaan XTC New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. has released the first environmental impact assessment (EIA) disclosure for its "LFP/LMFP Integrated Intelligent Recycling and Manufacturing Project." The project has a total investment of CNY 4.37458 billion, located in the Yongxing Chemical Park of Yaan Economic Development Zone. Upon completion, it will have an annual capacity to recycle 200,000 tonnes of spent LFP/LMFP battery black mass and produce 200,000 tonnes of LFP/LMFP cathode materials.

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