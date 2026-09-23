【GEM's Two Wholly-Owned Units Plan to Provide Up to CNY 11.62B Guarantee for Parent】GEM's wholly-owned subsidiaries Jingmen GEM New Materials Co., Ltd. and GEM (Jiangsu) Cobalt Co., Ltd. plan to provide guarantees for the parent company's combined credit facility of up to CNY 16.68 billion from financial institutions, with the guarantee amount capped at CNY 11.62 billion for a term of no more than 10 years, representing 54.34% of the company's audited net assets as of 2025. Following this guarantee, the cumulative external guarantee quota of subsidiaries reaches CNY 12.05 billion (56.35% of net assets), with an actual guarantee balance of CNY 8.015 billion (37.48% of net assets), and no overdue guarantees.