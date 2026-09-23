[SMM Nickel Morning Meeting Summary] China-US presidential meeting sparks market expectations of recovery; the most-traded SHFE nickel contract drifts higher in early trading

[9.23 Morning Meeting Minutes] President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the US from September 23 to 25, marking the first state visit to the US in 11 years and the second exchange of visits between the Chinese and US heads of state within half a year. Earlier, He Lifeng completed economic and trade consultations with Bessent and Greer in New York, with officials describing the talks as "candid, in-depth, and constructive," and a dialogue on AI issues was also held. The central parity rate of the yuan rose for the ninth consecutive day, with the onshore yuan closing at 6.6955, the highest since July 2022. The outcome of the meeting has become the biggest variable for global markets this week. The most-traded SHFE nickel contract (2610) drifted higher in early trading, closing the morning session at 124,400 yuan/mt, up 0.70%. On the macro front, falling oil prices eased pressure from rate-hike trades, but US Fed officials continued to strike a hawkish tone, and expectations for an October rate hike remained. On the fundamental side, water resource disruptions in Indonesia continued to affect supply expectations, but nickel's own high inventory and weak demand pattern remained unchanged. In the short term, the most-traded SHFE nickel contract is expected to consolidate, with a projected range of 123,000-126,000 yuan/mt.