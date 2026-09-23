China to Boost Mineral Resource Exploration and Secure Energy Supply During 15th Five-Year Plan

Zhou Xing, spokesperson and vice minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office that as a major manufacturing country, China will continue to see rigid growth in demand for important mineral resources during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. To this end, the Ministry of Natural Resources will continue to implement a new round of strategic prospecting breakthroughs, firmly secure the energy supply, and provide strong support for the development of advanced manufacturing. Specific measures include: first, implementing the national geological mapping plan to raise the coverage rate of 1:50,000 regional geological surveys on land to 51% and the coverage rate of mineral geological surveys in important metallogenic belts to 66%; second, intensifying exploration and mining efforts, organizing large-scale prospecting campaigns, focusing on scarce minerals such as oil, iron, copper, and aluminum while also giving attention to advantageous minerals such as rare earths, deploying a number of key exploration and mining projects, steadily advancing the construction of about 300 energy and resource bases, and strengthening the foundation for energy and resource security; third, enhancing scientific and technological innovation to achieve breakthroughs in growth and revitalize existing resources, and guiding mining enterprises to improve the "three rates" (mining recovery rate, ore beneficiation recovery rate, and comprehensive resource utilization rate).