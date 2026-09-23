On September 19, the Winning Ambition, carrying 320,000 mt of Guinean bauxite, successfully berthed at Berth 502# in the West Port Area of Yantai Port, Shandong Port Group, to begin discharge operations, marking the fourth time Yantai Port has refreshed the global record for the largest single-vessel bauxite discharge volume.

The Winning Ambition is the first vessel in Winning International's WINNINGMAX Sirius series, built by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding. The vessel is equipped with an integrated hull methanol fuel tank, has received DNV methanol-ready certification, and its EEDI is 33.9% lower than the baseline. As a green VLOC giant designed for future zero-carbon shipping, it undertakes long-haul ocean transport of Simandou iron ore and Guinean bauxite, connecting overseas resource supply sources with port logistics hubs and setting a model for building an efficient, low-carbon, and secure global mineral supply chain.

This first call once again demonstrates Shandong Port Group's resolve to accelerate the development of a bulk dry cargo storage, transfer, and distribution hub, as well as its strong capability in handling ultra-large vessels. To date, Yantai Port has received a cumulative total of 82 bauxite vessels of the 300,000 mt class, marking the sustained and stable operation of the China-Africa ultra-large ore carrier bauxite transport project. This further consolidates Yantai Port's advantage as the leading port for China-Africa trade and injects strong momentum into accelerating the development of a key hub in the domestic and international dual circulation and advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.