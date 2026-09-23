[SMM Chromium Flash] China August 2026 HC FeCr Imports Rise 18.7% MoM to ~157,610 t as South Africa Returns

China's high carbon ferrochrome (HC FeCr) imports totalled approximately 157,610 tonnes in August 2026, up 18.7% month-on-month from around 132,812 tonnes in July, per Chinese customs data. The standout development was South Africa's return to the supply mix, with shipments of approximately 50,316 tonnes in August, a sharp reversal from zero recorded in July. This immediately placed South Africa as China's second-largest HC FeCr supplier for the month, accounting for roughly 31.9% of total imports. Kazakhstan remained China's largest HC FeCr supplier in August, though volumes eased to approximately 73,817 tonnes, down 12.6% MoM from July's approximately 84,429 tonnes. With South Africa's re-entry diluting the overall mix, Kazakhstan's share of total imports fell to roughly 46.8%, down from around 63.6% in July. Zimbabwe's shipments declined sharply to approximately 8,323 tonnes in August, down 63.7% MoM from around 22,901 tonnes in July, with its import share contracting to roughly 5.3% from 17.2%. India's shipments eased to approximately 20,879 tonnes in August, down 12.6% MoM from around 23,876 tonnes in July, with its share of total imports slipping to roughly 13.3% from 18.0%. Imports from other origins rose to approximately 4,274 tonnes in August, up sharply from around 1,607 tonnes in July, lifting their share to roughly 2.7% from 1.2%. Overall, August's data marks a notable rebalancing of China's HC FeCr supply base, with South Africa's re-entry offsetting pullbacks from Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe, and India to drive the month's overall import growth.