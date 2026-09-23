logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【Flash | Lumentum’s AI Optical Growth Supports the Indium Phosphide (InP) Demand Outlook】

Published: Sep 23, 2026 09:39 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Lumentum reported fiscal Q4 2026 revenue of $1.006 billion, up 24.5% QoQ and 109.3% YoY. Components revenue reached $649.4 million, rising 102.7% YoY. The company said increasing AI compute speed and bandwidth requirements are driving greater use of optical connectivity in datacenters, alongside accelerating 1.6T cloud-module adoption and growing demand for ultra-high-power CPO lasers. Its fiscal Q1 2027 revenue guidance midpoint reached $1.25 billion. SMM views the expansion of high-speed optical modules and lasers as providing downstream demand support for InP and high-purity indium. However, Lumentum did not disclose InP-specific revenue, shipments or indium consumption, preventing a quantitative estimate of demand growth.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【Flash | Mongolia’s Molybdenum Output Slips in August, YTD Supply Still Up 9.2%】
1 hour ago
【Flash | Mongolia’s Molybdenum Output Slips in August, YTD Supply Still Up 9.2%】
Read More
【Flash | Mongolia’s Molybdenum Output Slips in August, YTD Supply Still Up 9.2%】
【Flash | Mongolia’s Molybdenum Output Slips in August, YTD Supply Still Up 9.2%】
Mongolia’s National Statistics Office reported molybdenum concentrate output, on a contained-metal basis, of 382.0 tonnes in August 2026, down 10.0% MoM but up 8.7% YoY. Jan–Aug output totaled 3,672.5 tonnes, up 9.2% YoY. August production was 42.4 tonnes below July but 30.5 tonnes above a year earlier. Mongolia’s cumulative supply therefore remained ahead of 2025 despite softer short-term output. The table provides no company-level breakdown, so the cause of the monthly decline cannot be confirmed.
1 hour ago
【Flash | Peru’s July Molybdenum Output Jumps 15% as YTD Decline Narrows】
1 hour ago
【Flash | Peru’s July Molybdenum Output Jumps 15% as YTD Decline Narrows】
Read More
【Flash | Peru’s July Molybdenum Output Jumps 15% as YTD Decline Narrows】
【Flash | Peru’s July Molybdenum Output Jumps 15% as YTD Decline Narrows】
Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported July molybdenum output of 3,606.8 tonnes, up 15.0% YoY. Jan–Jul output totaled 22,384.0 tonnes, down 1.8%. Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde produced 1,012.2 tonnes, up 30.3%; Anglo American Quellaveco produced 458.1 tonnes, up 23.3%; and Minera Las Bambas produced 336.7 tonnes, up 16.3%. Southern Peru Copper Corporation’s output fell 1.6% to 1,214.7 tonnes. Gains at Cerro Verde, Quellaveco and Las Bambas drove the monthly rebound and narrowed the cumulative supply deficit.
1 hour ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] China August 2026 HC FeCr Imports Rise 18.7% MoM to ~157,610 t as South Africa Returns
16 hours ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] China August 2026 HC FeCr Imports Rise 18.7% MoM to ~157,610 t as South Africa Returns
Read More
[SMM Chromium Flash] China August 2026 HC FeCr Imports Rise 18.7% MoM to ~157,610 t as South Africa Returns
[SMM Chromium Flash] China August 2026 HC FeCr Imports Rise 18.7% MoM to ~157,610 t as South Africa Returns
China's high carbon ferrochrome (HC FeCr) imports totalled approximately 157,610 tonnes in August 2026, up 18.7% month-on-month from around 132,812 tonnes in July, per Chinese customs data. The standout development was South Africa's return to the supply mix, with shipments of approximately 50,316 tonnes in August, a sharp reversal from zero recorded in July. This immediately placed South Africa as China's second-largest HC FeCr supplier for the month, accounting for roughly 31.9% of total imports. Kazakhstan remained China's largest HC FeCr supplier in August, though volumes eased to approximately 73,817 tonnes, down 12.6% MoM from July's approximately 84,429 tonnes. With South Africa's re-entry diluting the overall mix, Kazakhstan's share of total imports fell to roughly 46.8%, down from around 63.6% in July. Zimbabwe's shipments declined sharply to approximately 8,323 tonnes in August, down 63.7% MoM from around 22,901 tonnes in July, with its import share contracting to roughly 5.3% from 17.2%. India's shipments eased to approximately 20,879 tonnes in August, down 12.6% MoM from around 23,876 tonnes in July, with its share of total imports slipping to roughly 13.3% from 18.0%. Imports from other origins rose to approximately 4,274 tonnes in August, up sharply from around 1,607 tonnes in July, lifting their share to roughly 2.7% from 1.2%. Overall, August's data marks a notable rebalancing of China's HC FeCr supply base, with South Africa's re-entry offsetting pullbacks from Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe, and India to drive the month's overall import growth.
16 hours ago
Related News
news
【Flash | Mongolia’s Molybdenum Output Slips in August, YTD Supply Still Up 9.2%】
Sep 23, 2026 09:35 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Peru’s July Molybdenum Output Jumps 15% as YTD Decline Narrows】
Sep 23, 2026 09:24 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Chromium Flash] China August 2026 HC FeCr Imports Rise 18.7% MoM to ~157,610 t as South Africa Returns
Sep 22, 2026 19:12 (GMT+8)
news
August silicone exports increase MoM, imports decrease MoM [SMM analysis]
Sep 22, 2026 15:49 (GMT+8)