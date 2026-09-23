【Flash | Fresh Erdenet Molybdenum Cargo Heads to Auction】

The Mongolian Stock Exchange said Erdenet Mining Corporation will auction 560 wet tonnes (499.408 dry tonnes) of molybdenum concentrate on September 24. The material contains at least 44% molybdenum, equivalent to no less than about 219.7 tonnes of contained metal. The opening price is $28,504.17 per dry tonne, about 0.7% above the opening level of the previous same-grade auction on September 10. As that sale closed 19.25% above its opening price, the new listing should not be treated as a transaction price. Delivery is scheduled for October–November on DAP Erlian terms.