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【Flash | Mongolia’s Molybdenum Output Slips in August, YTD Supply Still Up 9.2%】

Published: Sep 23, 2026 09:35 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Mongolia’s National Statistics Office reported molybdenum concentrate output, on a contained-metal basis, of 382.0 tonnes in August 2026, down 10.0% MoM but up 8.7% YoY. Jan–Aug output totaled 3,672.5 tonnes, up 9.2% YoY. August production was 42.4 tonnes below July but 30.5 tonnes above a year earlier. Mongolia’s cumulative supply therefore remained ahead of 2025 despite softer short-term output. The table provides no company-level breakdown, so the cause of the monthly decline cannot be confirmed.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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