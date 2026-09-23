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Escondida No. 2 Supervisors and Staff Union in Stalemate with Mine, Rising Risk of Potential Strike [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 09:30 (GMT+8)

       

September 23 news, according to foreign media reports, the collective contract negotiations between BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile and the Union No. 2 of Supervisors and Staff of Minera Escondida (Sindicato N°2 de Supervisores y Staff de Minera Escondida) have yet to achieve a substantive breakthrough. The union is mainly composed of mine supervisors, professional technical personnel, and administrative staff, with approximately 1,020 active members. This round of negotiations involves the 2026–2028 collective contract, and the current contract is set to expire on September 30.
Union President Alexis Barrera stated that as the direct negotiation deadline approaches, significant differences remain between labor and management on compensation and benefits, job responsibilities, and shift systems, and the two sides are still far from reaching an agreement. BHP must submit its final proposal by local time September 23 for union members to vote on. If the proposal is rejected, the two sides will enter a government-mandated mediation period of at least 5 days; if no agreement is reached, the mediation period may be extended by another 5 days with the consent of both parties. Only after mediation ends and negotiations still break down can the union legally initiate a strike.

It is reported that the union believes the company's current proposal offers limited improvements in wages and benefits compared with the existing contract, while also opposing the expansion of supervisors' job responsibilities. The company has proposed that some supervisors receive production operation training, including driving mine haul trucks, while the union believes such work should be undertaken by frontline operators. In addition, the company is seeking to implement a "14 days on, 14 days off" shift system, which the union has explicitly stated it will not accept. Barrera said that if a strike vote is ultimately needed, union members are expected to support it.

Local media previously disclosed that the union's demands in this round of negotiations also include improving long-term compensation and benefits, better leave and family life arrangements, and a negotiation completion bonus of 30 million Chilean pesos. The union believes that Escondida has maintained a high level of profitability in recent years and has the capacity to improve compensation and benefits for supervisors and staff; the company, meanwhile, stated that the current contract's compensation and benefits are already highly competitive and hopes to advance negotiations through measures such as improving productivity.

Escondida is one of the world's largest copper mines. According to BHP data, the mine's copper production in fiscal 2026 was 1.2612 million mt, down 3% YoY; the production guidance for fiscal 2027 is 1 million–1.1 million mt. The current negotiations have not yet entered the strike stage, and mine production has not been affected for the time being. In addition, since this round of negotiations primarily targets supervisors and professional staff rather than frontline operators, the actual impact of a potential strike on production still depends on the scale of participation and the company's contingency arrangements. However, if labor-management negotiations remain in a stalemate, it could still increase uncertainty on the global copper ore supply side.

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