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Metlen Invests €25M in Greek Aluminum Plant to Boost Scrap Processing Capacity

Published: Sep 23, 2026 09:10 (GMT+8)
Metlen Energy & Metals PLC is investing €25 million in its secondary aluminum production facility EP.AL.ME. in Greece, aiming to enhance processing capacity and further utilize complex aluminum scrap streams. As Greece's largest independent secondary aluminum producer, Metlen will use this investment to introduce automated sorting, processing, and melting equipment at EP.AL.ME. Upon project completion, the facility will be capable of handling more complex scrap, including post-consumer aluminum recovered from retired products. Metlen expects that once development is fully completed, total production from combined operations will exceed 250,000 mt.

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