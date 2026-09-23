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SHFE tin holds the 410,000 level, inventory drops on both fronts + semiconductor surge continues to confirm tight balance [SMM Tin Morning News]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 09:03 (GMT+8)
[SMM Tin Morning Update: SHFE Tin Holds Above the 410,000 Mark, Inventory Declines on Both Fronts + Semiconductor Surge Continues to Confirm Tight Balance

SMM Tin Morning Brief | SHFE Tin Holds Above the 410,000 Yuan Mark, Inventory Declines on Both Fronts + Semiconductor Surge Continue to Confirm Tight Balance — Wednesday, September 23, 2026

[Futures] The most-traded SHFE tin SN2611 contract closed at 412,870 yuan/mt in the overnight session, up 1,420 (+0.35%) from the previous settlement of 411,450; it opened at 412,950 yuan/mt during the day, hit a high of 414,090 yuan/mt and a low of 412,530 yuan/mt; overnight trading volume was 20,000 lots, and open interest was 23,800 lots, up 1,589 lots from the previous day (mainly driven by bullish positioning). The most-traded SHFE tin contract closed at 410,400 yuan/mt in the daytime session (+0.47%), with open interest at 21,910 lots, down 3,331 lots from the previous day (mainly driven by bearish unwinding), and daytime trading volume was 74,300 lots. LME tin closed at $54,255/mt on September 22 (+0.18%), with LME Cash-3M tin at a discount of $199.59/mt.

[Macro] The US Fed raised rates by 25bp to 3.75-4.00% at its September meeting (12-0 unanimous vote, the first hike since July 2023); the 10Y US Treasury yield was 4.957% (-3bp), the US dollar index was 100.29, and WTI was $93.17/bbl (-3.03%); the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 5.29% overnight on September 21, its best single-day performance since August, with semiconductor + AI sentiment spilling over into electronic metals; Chinese and US economic and trade teams maintained close communication on tariff reduction issues.

[Fundamentals] Ore supply: Production resumptions in Myanmar's Wa State have only recovered to 40-50% of pre-ban levels, with the rainy season and civilian explosives restrictions constraining capacity. Smelting: August refined tin production was 15,888 mt (-1.63% MoM, +6.20% YoY); August refined tin imports were 2,747 mt (+111.88% YoY), of which 2,171 mt came from Indonesia as tolling material. Demand: The August SMM solder operating rate was 72.8%, flat; integrated circuits +20.6% and new energy vehicles +21.9% remained strong, with AI tin demand rising from 19,300 mt in 2026 to 41,100 mt in 2030 (CAGR 16%); smartphones -22.3% and solar -12.9% remained weak.

[Summary] Support at the 410,000 yuan/mt level has been confirmed, with semiconductor sentiment + inventory destocking + tight ore supply constraints resonating together. SHFE tin is expected to consolidate on a strong note within the 410,000-415,000 yuan/mt range today, with attention on the 415,000 yuan/mt resistance level and the 410,000 yuan/mt support level.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SHFE tin holds the 410,000 level, inventory drops on both fronts + semiconductor surge continues to confirm tight balance [SMM Tin Morning News] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)