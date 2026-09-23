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Bulls take profit and exit; SHFE lead 2611 contract retreats after rapid rise, closing down 0.15% [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 08:30 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 23:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,938.0/mt on September 22, briefly shot up in Asian trading before quickly falling, then bottomed out and rebounded during European hours. It traded in a range of $1,928.5–1,941.5/mt throughout the day and ultimately closed at $1,932.0/mt, down $3.0/mt or 0.16% from the previous trading day's closing price. Volume was 10,061 lots, a slight contraction, while open interest was 190,116 lots, an increase of 1,908 lots. The daily candlestick recorded a small bearish candlestick.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened higher at 16,485 yuan/mt in the night session, shot up to 16,495 yuan/mt at the open, piercing the upper Bollinger Band and refreshing the high of this rebound, then quickly pulled back. The night session consolidated lower, dipping to a low of 16,395 yuan/mt, and ultimately closed at 16,405 yuan/mt, down 25 yuan/mt or 0.15% from the previous trading day's closing price. Night session volume was 29,727 lots, a notable contraction, while open interest was 72,581 lots, a decrease of 1,491 lots. The overnight candlestick closed bearish.

Overall, both SHFE and LME retreated after rapid rises, with KDJ turning downward from overbought territory. Short-term risk of chasing highs is accumulating and upward momentum is weakening. However, both still hold above the middle Bollinger Band with support below intact, so room for a deep correction is limited, and they may consolidate at highs.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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