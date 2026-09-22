Indonesian nickel ore delivered to main Indonesian ports:
1.2% Ni: $26.5/wmt, down $0.5/wmt from the previous assessment.
1.4% Ni: $51.8/wmt, unchanged.
1.5% Ni: $58.5/wmt, unchanged.
1.6% Ni: $63.4/wmt, unchanged.
Market update:
Indonesia's nickel ore market remains focused on the gradual release of additional 2026 RKAB approvals. Some supplementary quotas have started entering the market, but the government has not announced a final national additional quota. Meanwhile, the revised HPM formula effective September 15 has lowered the benchmark for low-grade limonite, with 1.2% Ni HPM at $24.89/wmt, below current market prices.