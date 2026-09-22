Polymer Solid-State Battery Layout at “Wuhan Speed”: A Comprehensive Analysis of Ion Energy’s Layout

Key Points: On September 21, 2026, Solid-State Ion Energy Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. held a ceremony for its relocation to a new site and project completion. Its Wuhan R&D and production base was officially put into use. Relying on more than 20 years of technical accumulation by Professor Guo Xin’s team at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Ion Energy takes polymer-based solid electrolyte as its core route and has built a 2.5 GWh production base in Yancheng. Its 51 Ah automotive-grade solid-state battery has an energy density of 520 Wh/kg and a cycle life of more than 3,500 cycles. It has fully passed all tests under GB38031-2025, becoming the first company in China to complete production of an automotive-grade solid-state battery of this type on a mass production line.

Introduction

On September 21, 2026, Solid-State Ion Energy Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. held a ceremony for its relocation to a new site and project completion. Its Wuhan R&D and production base was officially put into use. This marks that the domestic polymer-based all-solid-state battery track has officially moved from pilot verification to large-scale mass production. Ion Energy was established in February 2023. In just three years, it has completed the full path from laboratory R&D and pilot verification to base completion. The following is a comprehensive overview of its solid-state battery layout.

I. Technology Route: Polymer-Based Solid Electrolyte

Solid-state batteries are mainly divided into four major technology routes: polymer, oxide, sulfide, and halide. Ion Energy has chosen the polymer route, which offers excellent processing performance and has recently attracted much attention due to technological breakthroughs. Its core technology originates from more than 20 years of R&D accumulation by Professor Guo Xin’s team at Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

In terms of technical research directions, Ion Energy has carried out a systematic patent layout around the core bottlenecks of polymer electrolytes:

All-temperature-range polymer-based solid electrolyte (Publication No. CN 119490607 A, filing date November 2024): It uses fluorinated acrylate polymer monomers and fluorinated plasticizers, anchoring plasticizer molecules between polymer chains. Through the interaction between dipoles formed by polar functional groups and alkali metal ions, it improves low-temperature conductivity while enhancing interfacial stability under high-temperature conditions.

High-voltage-resistant polymer-based solid electrolyte (Publication No. CN120280567A, filing date May 2025): For high-voltage operating scenarios, it effectively improves the oxidative stability of the electrolyte.

Other pending patents also include slow-release polymer coatings and their preparation methods and applications.

Professor Guo Xin’s team has more than 40 authorized invention patents, has developed two types of new solid electrolyte materials, and has developed wide-temperature-range polymer-based solid-state batteries, possessing a core solid-state battery material system with fully independent intellectual property rights. In February 2024, eight patents from Guo Xin’s team at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, including “A Lithium-Ion Conducting Oxide Solid Electrolyte and Its Preparation Method,” were transferred, generating technology transfer revenue of RMB 6.605 million.

II. Battery Introduction: 51 Ah Automotive-Grade Solid-State Battery

Ion Energy has launched a truly mass-production-capable mature product—the 51 Ah automotive-grade solid-state battery, the first product of its type in China to be produced on a mass production line.

Performance Metric Parameter

Energy density 520 Wh/kg

Charging speed 6-minute ultra-fast charging

Operating temperature range -45°C to 120°C

Cycle life More than 3,500 cycles

Safety certification Fully passed all tests under GB38031-2025

This product replaces liquid electrolyte with an all-solid-state electrolyte, successfully withstands extreme safety tests such as needle penetration and gunshot, and greatly reduces the risk of thermal runaway. The product has taken the lead in passing testing and certification by the CATARC laboratory, marking a key leap of solid-state battery research achievements from pilot incubation to industrial production.

III. Planned Capacity

Ion Energy has formed a dual-base collaborative pattern of “Wuhan R&D + Yancheng manufacturing.”

Yancheng Base (Jiangsu Jiuxing Energy): Four fully automated battery production lines have been built and put into operation, with an annual capacity of 2.5 GWh, and corresponding products can be customized according to demand. The production line was formed through adaptive transformation and upgrading of an existing liquid battery production line. It has extremely strong process compatibility, and the modification cost is controlled at less than 60% of the industry average.

Wuhan Headquarters Base: Construction started in September 2025. In addition to R&D and laboratories, it plans to build small-scale and pilot-scale lines, a PACK sample trial-production platform, and will also implement one 0.2 GWh large pilot production line.

Long-Term Plan: In March 2024, Ion Energy signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Karamay High-tech Zone to build, in phases, a 10 GW (Phase I 3 GW) all-solid-state battery production base, with a total investment of RMB 6 billion. After the project reaches full production, it is expected to achieve an annual output value of RMB 10 billion.

IV. Company Profile and Patent Status

4.1 Solid-State Ion Energy Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. was established on February 20, 2023, with registered capital of RMB 13.6369 million. Its registered address is located in Junshan Science and Technology City, Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone. It is a limited liability company jointly funded by foreign-invested and domestic entities. The founder and chief scientist is Professor Guo Xin of Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Guo Xin is the largest shareholder, holding 32.48% equity.

The company is one of the first batch of pilot projects incubated by the Future Technology Innovation Research Institute of Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone. In 2023, it started trial operation and entered the pilot stage. In September 2025, it started headquarters construction in Junshan Science and Technology City.

4.2 Patent Status

V. Financing and Cooperation

5.1 Financing

In January 2026, Ion Energy announced the completion of a Pre-A round financing of several hundred million yuan, jointly participated in by multiple well-known institutions such as Guozhong Capital, Guizhou Provincial Venture Capital, Shenzhen Anshi Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Zhongji Co., Ltd. The investor lineup includes national and provincial industrial funds and industrial-chain strategic investors. The financing funds are mainly invested in solid electrolyte production line construction, Wuhan headquarters and production line construction, consumer battery production line preparation, core team expansion, and global operational layout.

5.2 Cooperation

Signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Jinyinhe, focusing on large-scale production equipment and process route optimization for automotive-grade solid-state batteries. Jinyinhe, with its “Golden Dragon” dry electrode equipment as the core, provides hardware support for the stable operation and capacity ramp-up of Ion Energy’s solid-state battery production line.

Signed cooperation agreements with industrial chain partners such as Longji Power and Zhongji to build a collaborative ecosystem of “R&D-production-application.”

In March 2024, signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Karamay High-tech Zone for the All-Solid-State Battery (Xinjiang) National Demonstration Industrial Park.

VI. Company Developments

December 2025: Subsidiary Jiangsu Jiuxing Energy held a solid-state power battery technology achievement release event in Yancheng, officially releasing the 51 Ah automotive-grade solid-state battery series.

January 2026: Completed a Pre-A round financing of several hundred million yuan, accelerating the leap from pilot line to large-scale mass production.

September 21, 2026: The ceremony for relocation to the new Wuhan site and project completion was held, and the Wuhan R&D and production base was officially put into use. The company will take the Wuhan headquarters as the core of R&D and management, take the lead in promoting large-scale applications in three major fields—consumer electronics, mining high-safety batteries, and satellite batteries—and gradually build itself into a benchmark in China’s solid-state battery field.

**Note:** For further details or inquiries regarding solid-state battery development, please contact:

Phone: 021-20707860 (or WeChat: 13585549799)

Contact: Chaoxing Yang. Thank you!