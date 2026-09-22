According to SMM market research, RKEF Nickel Pig Iron smelters at Indonesia’s IMIP industrial park started reducing production today, with some production lines now operating at around 30%-40% of normal load. Market sources said El Niño-related dry conditions have reduced rainfall and tightened water availability for equipment cooling and protection. If the current operating rate persists for half a month, Nickel Pig Iron output could be reduced by around 50,000-70,000 mt on a physical tonnage basis. Actual operating rates will continue to depend on weather and water supply conditions, and SMM will continue to monitor further developments.