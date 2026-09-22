logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Nickel Market Flash] Indonesia’s IMIP RKEF Nickel Pig Iron Smelters Cut Operating Rates to Around 30%-40%

Published: Sep 22, 2026 18:41 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM market research, RKEF Nickel Pig Iron smelters at Indonesia’s IMIP industrial park started reducing production today, with some production lines now operating at around 30%-40% of normal load. Market sources said El Niño-related dry conditions have reduced rainfall and tightened water availability for equipment cooling and protection. If the current operating rate persists for half a month, Nickel Pig Iron output could be reduced by around 50,000-70,000 mt on a physical tonnage basis. Actual operating rates will continue to depend on weather and water supply conditions, and SMM will continue to monitor further developments.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Ore Daily Price Update — September 22, 2026
1 hour ago
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Ore Daily Price Update — September 22, 2026
Read More
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Ore Daily Price Update — September 22, 2026
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Ore Daily Price Update — September 22, 2026
Indonesian nickel ore delivered to main Indonesian ports: 1.2% Ni: $26.5/wmt, down $0.5/wmt from the previous assessment. 1.4% Ni: $51.8/wmt, unchanged. 1.5% Ni: $58.5/wmt, unchanged. 1.6% Ni: $63.4/wmt, unchanged. Market update: Indonesia's nickel ore market remains focused on the gradual release of additional 2026 RKAB approvals. Some supplementary quotas have started entering the market, but the government has not announced a final national additional quota. Meanwhile, the revised HPM formula effective September 15 has lowered the benchmark for low-grade limonite, with 1.2% Ni HPM at $24.89/wmt, below current market prices.
1 hour ago
SMM Nickel Flash: NPI Market Sentiment Mixed, Upstream Stable and Downstream Slightly Up Ahead of Holiday
2 hours ago
SMM Nickel Flash: NPI Market Sentiment Mixed, Upstream Stable and Downstream Slightly Up Ahead of Holiday
Read More
SMM Nickel Flash: NPI Market Sentiment Mixed, Upstream Stable and Downstream Slightly Up Ahead of Holiday
SMM Nickel Flash: NPI Market Sentiment Mixed, Upstream Stable and Downstream Slightly Up Ahead of Holiday
[SMM Nickel Flash] On September 22, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.79, up 0.01 MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.84, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.74, up 0.02 MoM. With the holiday approaching, trading sentiment in the NPI market diverged, as some traders opted to withhold offers and suspend quotations, with wait-and-see sentiment intensifying.
2 hours ago
Lygend Resources Sets A-Share IPO Price at RMB 21.23/Share, Raising RMB 3.67 Billion
3 hours ago
Lygend Resources Sets A-Share IPO Price at RMB 21.23/Share, Raising RMB 3.67 Billion
Read More
Lygend Resources Sets A-Share IPO Price at RMB 21.23/Share, Raising RMB 3.67 Billion
Lygend Resources Sets A-Share IPO Price at RMB 21.23/Share, Raising RMB 3.67 Billion
Lygend Resources priced its A-share IPO at RMB 21.23 per share, offering 172.89 million shares and raising approximately RMB 3.67 billion. Following the clawback mechanism, 121.023 million shares were allocated to online investors, with an online winning rate of 0.0371%. Lygend Resources' business covers nickel ore trading and nickel product production and sales, with products including nickel ore, nickel pig iron, MHP, nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate and electrolytic cobalt. Proceeds from the IPO will mainly fund a hydrometallurgical residue recycling demonstration project and an MHP refining project, supporting further expansion of its nickel and battery-materials businesses.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Ore Daily Price Update — September 22, 2026
Sep 22, 2026 19:38 (GMT+8)
news
SMM Nickel Flash: NPI Market Sentiment Mixed, Upstream Stable and Downstream Slightly Up Ahead of Holiday
Sep 22, 2026 18:15 (GMT+8)
news
Lygend Resources Sets A-Share IPO Price at RMB 21.23/Share, Raising RMB 3.67 Billion
Sep 22, 2026 17:41 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 22)
Sep 22, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)