SHFE aluminum falls, spot aluminum purchasing sentiment improves and premiums rise [SMM Aluminum Spot Midday Review]

SMM, September 22:

SHFE aluminum futures fell today compared with the same period yesterday, while downstream stockpiling sentiment picked up ahead of the holiday. Spot aluminum traded at parity against the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract, after which market buying turned active, and spot aluminum subsequently traded at a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract. Today, SMM A00 aluminum ingot spot traded between parity and a premium of 20 yuan/mt.

SHFE aluminum futures edged down today compared with yesterday's morning session, prompting traders holding cargo in the central China market to actively raise their offers. However, limited buying interest from purchasing traders and downstream processing enterprises led to poor transactions, with sellers' transaction prices deviating significantly from their quotes. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market centered around a discount of 70-90 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract.