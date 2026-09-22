[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals changed slightly WoW this period

SMM Steel, September 22 - According to SMM statistics, total shipments of mainstream market resources are estimated at 212,800 mt this week, down 0.93% WoW. By market:

Table 1: Mainstream Market Arrivals Comparison

Source: SMM Steel

Shanghai market: HRC shipments in the Shanghai market decreased somewhat WoW this week. Specifically, arrivals of northern resources remained stable; southern resources shifted somewhat, and overall arrivals narrowed slightly. Looking ahead, the price difference between north and south China remains unchanged, and northern resources are expected to show no significant change in the short term; arrivals of southern resources were limited this week and are unlikely to decline further, so overall arrivals will likely remain largely stable.

Chart-1: Shanghai Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

Lecong market: Shipments to Lecong increased this week. Specifically, arrivals from North China remained low, DDH shipments rose slightly, and WG shipments showed a notable increase in allocation, resulting in an overall expansion in arrivals. Looking ahead, northern resources will continue to stay at low levels in the short term, while local mainstream resources are unlikely to keep increasing, so arrivals in South China are expected to fluctuate narrowly in the near term.

Chart-2: Lecong Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

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