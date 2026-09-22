logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals changed slightly WoW this period

Published: Sep 22, 2026 18:15 (GMT+8)

 

SMM Steel, September 22 - According to SMM statistics, total shipments of mainstream market resources are estimated at 212,800 mt this week, down 0.93% WoW. By market:

Table 1: Mainstream Market Arrivals Comparison

                                              

Source: SMM Steel

 

Shanghai market: HRC shipments in the Shanghai market decreased somewhat WoW this week. Specifically, arrivals of northern resources remained stable; southern resources shifted somewhat, and overall arrivals narrowed slightly. Looking ahead, the price difference between north and south China remains unchanged, and northern resources are expected to show no significant change in the short term; arrivals of southern resources were limited this week and are unlikely to decline further, so overall arrivals will likely remain largely stable.

Chart-1: Shanghai Market Arrivals

 

Source: SMM Steel

 

Lecong market: Shipments to Lecong increased this week. Specifically, arrivals from North China remained low, DDH shipments rose slightly, and WG shipments showed a notable increase in allocation, resulting in an overall expansion in arrivals. Looking ahead, northern resources will continue to stay at low levels in the short term, while local mainstream resources are unlikely to keep increasing, so arrivals in South China are expected to fluctuate narrowly in the near term.

Chart-2: Lecong Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel 

SMM releases mainstream market HRC shipment data every Tuesday. To subscribe or follow more data, please scan the QR code below. 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 22)
1 hour ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 22)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 22)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 22)
Today, the iron ore futures market opened with strong oscillation but weakened in the afternoon. The DCE main contract I2701 closed at 708 yuan/ton, down 1.05% from the previous trading day. Spot prices fell 3–5 yuan/ton from yesterday,
1 hour ago
【SMM Analysis】EAF Operating Rate Up 1.24% This Period
2 hours ago
【SMM Analysis】EAF Operating Rate Up 1.24% This Period
Read More
【SMM Analysis】EAF Operating Rate Up 1.24% This Period
【SMM Analysis】EAF Operating Rate Up 1.24% This Period
As of September 22, the operating rate of 50 EAF steel mills mainly producing construction steel nationwide stood at 36.80%, up 1.24 percentage points period-on-period; the capacity utilization rate was 37.22%, up 1.38 percentage points PoP; and average daily construction steel output was 82,900 mt, up 3,100 mt PoP.
2 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums
3 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums
Read More
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums
Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning are relatively stable, with current 66% grade iron ore concentrates at a wet basis, tax-exclusive ex-works price of 710-720 yuan/mt. Local iron ore concentrate resources remain tight overall, providing some support for ore prices. On the demand side, steel mills are facing deepening profit losses, leading to a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices, though imported iron ore prices have shown relatively strong momentum recently.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 22)
Sep 22, 2026 18:48 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Analysis】EAF Operating Rate Up 1.24% This Period
Sep 22, 2026 17:44 (GMT+8)
news
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums
Sep 22, 2026 17:16 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Sheets & plates to consolidate in the near term
Sep 22, 2026 17:14 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here