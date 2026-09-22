Lygend Resources priced its A-share IPO at RMB 21.23 per share, offering 172.89 million shares and raising approximately RMB 3.67 billion. Following the clawback mechanism, 121.023 million shares were allocated to online investors, with an online winning rate of 0.0371%.

Lygend Resources' business covers nickel ore trading and nickel product production and sales, with products including nickel ore, nickel pig iron, MHP, nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate and electrolytic cobalt. Proceeds from the IPO will mainly fund a hydrometallurgical residue recycling demonstration project and an MHP refining project, supporting further expansion of its nickel and battery-materials businesses.