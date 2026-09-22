Eagle Metal Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Annual Conference

As the opening year of the “15th Five-Year Plan” in 2026, the global copper industry entered a critical stage of supply-and-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by multiple factors including resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth was limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power drove substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continued to widen, making copper’s strategic value increasingly prominent. Backed by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025–2027), China’s copper industry accelerated its high-end, intelligent, and green transformation.

Against this backdrop, is scheduled to be held on October 28-30 at Shangri-La Nanchang, Jiangxi with great ceremony.SMM has joined hands withShanghai Eagle Metal Materials Co., Ltd. to invite you to attend together.Focusing on the high-quality development of the copper industry, the conference will bring together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource collaboration, and to promote China’s copper industry in shifting from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Click to register for participation now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

▌Company Profile

Eagle Metal--Eagle Metal is one of the leading traders of global bulk commodities. The group was established in 2000, with its headquarters in Shanghai, China, and has branches in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and other locations.

The group is primarily engaged in services and operations across the nonferrous metals industry chain. Its product portfolio covers copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, tin, nickel, silver, copper concentrates, lead concentrates, zinc concentrates, and more. Its business types include domestic trade across multiple products and international import and export business, with operations spanning mainland China, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Chicago, Thailand, South America, Africa, and other regions.

In addition to its core business, the group also provides upstream and downstream partners with services including integrated trade, warehousing finance, logistics transportation, and other risk management solutions. Upholding the business philosophy of “model innovation and win-win cooperation,” the group has established long-term and in-depth partnerships with multiple large smelters, mines, trading enterprises, and many well-known banks in China and overseas. The group has also repeatedly received honors such as “Contract-Abiding and Creditworthy Enterprise,” “Outstanding Partner,” “Best Partner,” and “Most Valuable Client,” as selected nationwide and by Shanghai Municipality.

In its development, Eagle Metal--Eagle Metal has adhered to the corporate mission of “Upholding virtue to shoulder great responsibilities, and persevering with unwavering determination”: staying true to its original aspiration and persisting in innovation; driving growth through innovation and development through growth; keeping pace with the global economy and actively participating in competition in China and overseas; enhancing client value and enterprise value with excellent-quality services, and continuing to devote all its efforts, with steady steps, to contributing to the development of the nonferrous metals industry!

▌Contact Information





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SMM Conference Contact

Li Chongshan

17349754665

lichongshan@smm.cn