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[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia Looks to Converting Low-Calorie Coal into Gas and Fuel

Published: Sep 22, 2026 16:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Indonesia’s government is considering plans to convert low-calorie coal into gas and fuel. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said the plan follows President Prabowo Subianto’s direction to strengthen national energy security amid uncertain global geopolitical conditions. Bahlil said current technologies allow low-calorie coal to be processed into gas and oil. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) is studying the use of low-calorie coal as an alternative feedstock for fuel production. Several companies have offered to cooperate with the government on developing coal processing technologies, with the plan now under discussion as part of efforts to optimise domestic energy resources.

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