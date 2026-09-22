Guomei Refractories Supports the Creation of the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"

From H2 2025 to early 2026, the copper industry landscape underwent profound changes. China's smelting capacity continued to be released, dependence on imported raw materials rose, and copper concentrate supply remained persistently tight. Driven by monetary policy shifts, geopolitical conflicts, overseas mine production cuts, and accelerating industry consolidation, copper prices repeatedly hit record highs. The industry shifted from a tight balance to a structural deficit, and copper's strategic resource attributes continued to strengthen.

Here, SMM, in collaboration with Yingkou Guomei Refractories Co., Ltd., cordially invites copper mining, copper smelting, and third-party equipment and consumables enterprises to jointly produce the , bringing together high-quality industry resources and building an authoritative industry platform to help enterprises enhance their industry influence and jointly promote high-quality industrial development.

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Guomei Refractories is a refractory producer integrating science, industry, and trade.

The company is positioned in the global magnesia refractory industry, with basic refractories as its flagship products. It has an annual capacity of 300,000 mt, employs over 300 staff, holds total assets of 300 million yuan, and generates $10 million in export revenue. It currently leads its peers in manufacturing equipment, capacity, product R&D strength, deep processing, product quality, and service levels. Some products have reached internationally advanced standards. Patented products such as "ultra-high-temperature reinforced magnesia-chrome bricks," "new-type environmentally friendly high-temperature magnesia-chrome bricks," "composite spinel bricks," "magnesia-alumina spinel bricks," "magnesia-iron spinel bricks," and "ultra-high-temperature reinforced magnesia-calcium bricks" have been rated as national-level new products.

In addition to meeting the needs of China's nonferrous metals, steel, and building materials industries, 30% of the company's products are exported to Russia, South Africa, Japan, and other countries and regions.

The company provides refractory materials for various industries according to client needs and has maintained long-term, stable supply to over 100 clients in China and overseas, with comprehensive service capabilities. Unlike pure material supply, Guomei Refractories offers one-stop technical solutions covering refractory selection and design, construction guidance, online maintenance, and overall kiln lining optimization. It has been designated as a strategic supplier and trusted partner by multiple large domestic and international groups!

Contact Information

Mr. Li 15841733888

SMM Co-production Contact

Cai Enze

18550876001

caienze@smm.cn