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Western Mining Subsidiary Receives 17-Year License for Qinghai Polymetallic Mine

Published: Sep 22, 2026 16:11 (GMT+8)

On September 22, Western Mining announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Qinghai Ganxin Mining Development Co., Ltd. (“Ganxin Mining”), recently obtained a Mining License issued by the Department of Natural Resources of Qinghai Province.

The mine, named the Geermu Tuwenchahan Iron Polymetallic Mine of Qinghai Ganxin Mining Development Co., Ltd., covers iron, copper, gold, molybdenum, zinc, lead, and silver as the permitted mining commodities. The mining license is valid from August 3, 2026, to August 30, 2043.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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