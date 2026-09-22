On September 22, Western Mining announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Qinghai Ganxin Mining Development Co., Ltd. (“Ganxin Mining”), recently obtained a Mining License issued by the Department of Natural Resources of Qinghai Province.

The mine, named the Geermu Tuwenchahan Iron Polymetallic Mine of Qinghai Ganxin Mining Development Co., Ltd., covers iron, copper, gold, molybdenum, zinc, lead, and silver as the permitted mining commodities. The mining license is valid from August 3, 2026, to August 30, 2043.