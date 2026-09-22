South Africa’s platinum sector recorded 18 mineworker fatalities by 14 September 2026, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe said at a mine safety summit on 17 September. The sector recorded 11 fatalities during the whole of 2025. These figures cover different lengths of time.

Mantashe urged the industry to investigate fatalities promptly and strengthen worker protection. The increase brings mine safety into sharper focus for PGM producers and regulators, but his remarks did not announce a new rule, mine closure or change in output.