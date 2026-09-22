Magna Mining reported a 2.1-metre downhole interval at its past-producing Levack mine in Ontario grading 17.5 g/t platinum, palladium and gold combined, alongside 9.5% copper and 2.6% nickel. A separate West Main interval returned 4.6 metres grading 3.5 g/t of the three precious metals combined, alongside 1.7% copper and 4.0% nickel.​

The results help Magna assess areas that could contribute metal following a potential restart. They do not establish separate platinum or palladium grades, additional reserves or production; a formal restart decision remains pending.