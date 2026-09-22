Amnesty International’s research briefing published on 21 September documents alleged forced labour, arbitrary detention and other abuses by M23 fighters against artisanal miners near Rubaya in eastern DRC. It also reports coltan trafficking from M23-controlled areas into Rwanda. These are Amnesty’s investigative findings; the briefing does not establish a verified volume of trafficked coltan.​

Amnesty called on countries and companies to stop purchasing coltan and gold from Rwanda until its government demonstrates that trafficked DRC material is no longer entering supply chains. The call increases scrutiny of tantalum sourcing and traceability. It is an NGO recommendation, not an enacted trade ban.