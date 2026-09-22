Kali Metals and Japan’s JX Advanced Metals have entered a binding memorandum of understanding covering Southern Lachlan Fold Belt tenements in Australia, according to reporting on Kali’s 22 September ASX disclosure. JX is to fund up to A$700,000 of exploration through a due diligence period ending 31 March 2027, while Kali manages the work. The approximately 1,413 km² area is prospective for lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites, tin and tungsten.​

The agreement funds early exploration. It establishes no tantalum mineral resource, reserve or production, and the funding ceiling is not a commitment to finance a mine. A farm-in or joint venture would require a further agreement.