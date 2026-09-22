South Africa is emphasising its PGM supply position in trade discussions with the United States, Semafor reported on 21 September, citing government documents and interviews. A trade ministry spokesman said officials were speaking with US companies interested in critical-mineral supplies and seeking investment in local smelters, factories and processing facilities.​

The discussions could influence future PGM supply arrangements and downstream investment. They remain a government pitch: the report did not identify an agreed PGM offtake, funded processing project or construction decision.