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[SMM Flash] South Africa Pitches Local Processing Investment in PGM Trade Talks

Published: Sep 22, 2026 15:23 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

South Africa is emphasising its PGM supply position in trade discussions with the United States, Semafor reported on 21 September, citing government documents and interviews. A trade ministry spokesman said officials were speaking with US companies interested in critical-mineral supplies and seeking investment in local smelters, factories and processing facilities.​

The discussions could influence future PGM supply arrangements and downstream investment. They remain a government pitch: the report did not identify an agreed PGM offtake, funded processing project or construction decision.

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