China's chrome ore imports totaled approximately 2.36 million tonnes in August 2026, down 9.3% month-on-month from around 2.60 million tonnes in July, per Chinese customs data.

South Africa remained China's leading chrome ore supplier in August, shipping approximately 1.89 million tonnes, down 13.1% MoM from July's approximately 2.18 million tonnes. South Africa's share of total imports eased to roughly 80.1%, down from around 83.6% in July.

Zimbabwe shipped approximately 213,588 tonnes in August, down 12.0% MoM from around 242,590 tonnes in July, with its import share slipping marginally to roughly 9.0% from 9.3%.

Turkey's shipments rose to approximately 147,447 tonnes in August, up 37.3% MoM from around 107,389 tonnes in July, lifting its share of total imports to roughly 6.2% from 4.1%.

Imports from other origins increased to approximately 109,759 tonnes in August, up 40.6% MoM from around 78,072 tonnes in July, taking their share to roughly 4.6% from 3.0%.

Overall, August's data shows a broad pullback in China's chrome ore imports led by a double-digit decline from South Africa, even as Turkey and other secondary origins expanded their footprint in the supply mix.