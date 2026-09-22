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Secondary Lead: Upstream Holds Back from Selling, Spot Orders Scarce; Some Producers Have No Goods to Quote [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 14:32 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 22:

Today, most secondary refined lead suppliers recommended raising online prices by 25-75 yuan/mt. Upstream sellers held back from selling, spot orders were scarce, and some producers had no cargo to offer. Spot-futures price spreads diverged, with shipments at a discount of 75 yuan/mt coexisting with parity shipments. Downstream pre-holiday procurement wound down, with some producers indicating a target price of 16,100 yuan/mt and only suggesting a 25 yuan increase, showing limited willingness to chase higher prices, leaving the market in a stalemate. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,250 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 2.56, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 1.96 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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