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[Li-ion: CATL to issue RMB 4.5bn green tech bonds for battery plant operations]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 14:23 (GMT+8)
CATL disclosed subscription documents for its 7th green sci-tech innovation bond of 2026, with a planned size of RMB 4.5 billion in two tranches: a 3+2-year tranche of RMB 4 billion at 1.4%-2.0% and a 5-year tranche of RMB 0.5 billion at 1.5%-2.1%. Proceeds will fund daily operations of its lithium-ion battery production projects, including raw material purchases and equipment maintenance, covering four already-operational bases in Fuding, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Shandong with combined investment of RMB 83.24 billion.

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