Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 26,520-26,740 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 26,720-26,830 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,500-26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 30-130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Huxin was quoted at 28,230 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.