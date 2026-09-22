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Peru's Zinc Concentrate Exports Rise 27% MoM in July 2026, Down 28% YoY

Published: Sep 22, 2026 14:22 (GMT+8)
【Peruvian Zinc Concentrate Exports】According to Peru Customs statistics, Peru exported 159,600 mt of zinc concentrate in July 2026, up 27% MoM but down 28% YoY.

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