[India’s domestic steel demand may cushion impact of US tariffs]

India’s large domestic market can reduce the impact of the US 50% additional tariff on most imported steel. While some Indian steel products have already faced tariffs of more than 200% in the US for years, according to Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal. Finished steel consumption rose 7.9% YoY to 56 million tonnes in April-July 2026, compared with 54.7 million tonnes of finished steel production, indicating that domestic demand remained ahead of local finished-steel output during the period. For the Indian steel market, continued growth in domestic consumption could support mill production and reduce dependence on exports to the US. If infrastructure, construction and manufacturing activity remain healthy, steel demand and production could continue to expand, while imports, input costs and the overall supply-demand balance will influence prices and margins. Jindal also said Indian producers will need to meet EU CBAM requirements to maintain access to the European market.