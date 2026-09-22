logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Steel] Turkish Rebar Rally Slows: Domestic Demand Weakens as Mills Hold Firm on Exports Amid Tight Supply

Published: Sep 22, 2026 13:35 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Turkey] Demand in Turkey's domestic rebar market has gradually slowed, with the previous unilateral upward trend now showing signs of fatigue. Although some mills continued to push offers higher today, they encountered minimal buying interest. On the domestic front, the Turkish rebar ex-works price held flat at 630 USD/tonne EXW (excluding VAT). Regionally, mainstream mills in the Marmara area maintained their ex-works quotes at a high of 650 USD/tonne EXW; Izmir mills concentrated their offers around 625–630 USD/tonne EXW, while a mill in Iskenderun prepared to take orders at 620 USD/tonne EXW. In the export sector, the Turkish rebar FOB price rose to 615 USD/tonne FOB. Bolstered by robust domestic sales earlier, most mills have already locked in half or even all of their planned October production volumes. Facing negligible allocation pressure, mills are maintaining firm export offers and showing no urgency to close new deals, instead anticipating a potential resurgence in EU replenishment demand for November shipments.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
14 mins ago
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
Read More
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
India’s core sector output grew 4.8% YoY in August 2026, easing from 5% in July, while steel output rose 3.4%. Iron ore production increased 5.5%, while cement output rose 12.5% and electricity generation 11.6%. Core sector output grew 4.3% during April-August 2026, compared with 2.4% a year earlier. For the steel market, higher steel, iron ore and cement output indicates continued activity across steelmaking and construction-related sectors which could support steel demand in the near term. ICRA expects overall industrial output growth to ease to around 5%-6% in August from 6.7% in July, suggesting some moderation in near-term industrial activity.
14 mins ago
[India’s domestic steel demand may cushion impact of US tariffs]
1 hour ago
[India’s domestic steel demand may cushion impact of US tariffs]
Read More
[India’s domestic steel demand may cushion impact of US tariffs]
[India’s domestic steel demand may cushion impact of US tariffs]
India’s large domestic market can reduce the impact of the US 50% additional tariff on most imported steel. While some Indian steel products have already faced tariffs of more than 200% in the US for years, according to Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal. Finished steel consumption rose 7.9% YoY to 56 million tonnes in April-July 2026, compared with 54.7 million tonnes of finished steel production, indicating that domestic demand remained ahead of local finished-steel output during the period. For the Indian steel market, continued growth in domestic consumption could support mill production and reduce dependence on exports to the US. If infrastructure, construction and manufacturing activity remain healthy, steel demand and production could continue to expand, while imports, input costs and the overall supply-demand balance will influence prices and margins. Jindal also said Indian producers will need to meet EU CBAM requirements to maintain access to the European market.
1 hour ago
[DSMT Steel Plans 0.66 Mtpa Billet Plant and 0.627 Mtpa Rolling Mill in West Bengal]
2 hours ago
[DSMT Steel Plans 0.66 Mtpa Billet Plant and 0.627 Mtpa Rolling Mill in West Bengal]
Read More
[DSMT Steel Plans 0.66 Mtpa Billet Plant and 0.627 Mtpa Rolling Mill in West Bengal]
[DSMT Steel Plans 0.66 Mtpa Billet Plant and 0.627 Mtpa Rolling Mill in West Bengal]
DSMT Steel & Energy has proposed new steelmaking and rolling capacity at Haridi in Purulia district, West Bengal, as the project moves through the environmental-clearance process. The proposed facilities include a billet plant with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes and a rolling mill with capacity of 627,000 tonnes. The wider project also includes a proposed 165 MW captive power plant, while DSMT has separately sought environmental clearance for a 52,800-tonne-per-year grinding-media ball facility at the same location. The project remains at the planning and environmental-appraisal stage, and no commissioning schedule has yet been confirmed.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[India’s steel output rises 3.4% in August as core sector grows 4.8%]
Sep 22, 2026 15:06 (GMT+8)
news
[India’s domestic steel demand may cushion impact of US tariffs]
Sep 22, 2026 13:30 (GMT+8)
news
[DSMT Steel Plans 0.66 Mtpa Billet Plant and 0.627 Mtpa Rolling Mill in West Bengal]
Sep 22, 2026 12:52 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Fresh Erdenet Molybdenum Cargo Heads to Auction】
Sep 22, 2026 10:14 (GMT+8)