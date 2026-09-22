[SMM Steel] Turkish Rebar Rally Slows: Domestic Demand Weakens as Mills Hold Firm on Exports Amid Tight Supply
[Turkey] Demand in Turkey's domestic rebar market has gradually slowed, with the previous unilateral upward trend now showing signs of fatigue. Although some mills continued to push offers higher today, they encountered minimal buying interest. On the domestic front, the Turkish rebar ex-works price held flat at 630 USD/tonne EXW (excluding VAT). Regionally, mainstream mills in the Marmara area maintained their ex-works quotes at a high of 650 USD/tonne EXW; Izmir mills concentrated their offers around 625–630 USD/tonne EXW, while a mill in Iskenderun prepared to take orders at 620 USD/tonne EXW. In the export sector, the Turkish rebar FOB price rose to 615 USD/tonne FOB. Bolstered by robust domestic sales earlier, most mills have already locked in half or even all of their planned October production volumes. Facing negligible allocation pressure, mills are maintaining firm export offers and showing no urgency to close new deals, instead anticipating a potential resurgence in EU replenishment demand for November shipments.