The Dominican Republic's Ministry of Energy and Mines reported that the country has compiled more than 5,000 sample analysis results from the rare earth project, making it possible to determine the project's resource estimate in November this year.

The ministry plans to announce the project's first reserves in H1 2027 once the required technical and economic feasibility studies, including metallurgical, economic, environmental, and logistics studies, are completed. Dominican Minister of Energy and Mines Joel Santos announced the results and also commended the Cooperation Framework signed between the Dominican Republic and the US. The framework aims to secure the supply of critical minerals such as rare earths, a strategic step to consolidate bilateral relations and attract investment.