Rare earth prices diverge, Pr-Nd continues to rise while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices diverge, with Pr-Nd rising continuously while medium-heavy rare earth remains in the doldrums] Overall, today's rare earth market showed a divergent pattern of "Pr-Nd prices raised while medium-heavy rare earth prices remained in the doldrums." In terms of transactions, the higher quotes did not simultaneously ignite buying interest. Downstream magnetic material enterprises remained largely in a wait-and-see mood, mainly purchasing on a rigid demand basis, and the actual negotiation center between buyers and sellers still had a gap. In the short term, although downstream magnetic material enterprises' rigid stocking demand emerged as the holiday approaches, their capacity to accept high-priced metals is limited, and Pr-Nd product prices may move sideways in a narrow range.