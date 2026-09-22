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Cyclic Materials Launches Largest Rare Earth Recycling Plant in US, Set to Ship First Cargo Soon

Published: Sep 22, 2026 12:12 (GMT+8)
According to foreign media reports, Canada-based Cyclic Materials has officially commissioned the largest rare earth recycling facility in the US, located in Mesa, Arizona. The facility can process 25,000 mt of retired components annually to create a new domestic source of rare earth materials. The facility is expected to ship its first commercial cargo to US clients later this month. The facility marks the first commercial-scale deployment of Cyclic's proprietary MagCycle technology globally, producing rare earth magnet materials as well as critical minerals such as copper, aluminum, and steel. More than 7,000 mt of retired materials have already arrived at the facility.

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