Critical Metals to Build $1.85B Rare Earth Refinery in Romania Using Patent-Pending Process

Nasdaq-listed enterprise Critical Metals announced that its patent-pending process can dissolve more than 99% of the minerals in eudialyte concentrates from the Tanbreez project in Greenland and recover 19 ultra-high-purity rare earth and critical metal products. Eudialyte is a rare red or pink silicate ore and a major industrial source of zirconium, hafnium, and heavy rare earth elements. Tanbreez, located at Killavaat Alannguat in southern Greenland, is regarded as one of the largest undeveloped heavy rare earth assets outside China. The company plans to build a proposed refinery in Romania with an annual output value of $2.2 billion, using this patented process. Under current terms, the proposed Romanian refinery is expected to receive 50% of total concentrates production, with a designed annual processing capacity of 100,000 mt of eudialyte concentrates, producing approximately 27,943 mt of rare earth and critical metal products per year (in forms such as chloride salts) based on the current model. Current preliminary capital expenditure is estimated at $1.85 billion, with annual revenue of approximately $2.2 billion (before deducting operating costs, taxes, and capital recovery), and a payback period of about two years.