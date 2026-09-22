Ningbo Zinc: Traders Sell Casually, Overall Trading Mediocre [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Ningbo zinc: Traders sell casually, overall trading mediocre] The mainstream brand 0# zinc transaction price in the Ningbo market is around 26,625-26,730 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo are quoted at a premium of 0 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area are against the 2610 contract.

The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,625-26,730 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 0 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Anning was quoted at a premium of 0-10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Qilin at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-v (99.998) at a premium of 90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. Trader quotes in the Ningbo market today changed little from yesterday. Traders mostly sold at a relaxed pace. Zinc prices on the futures market consolidated, downstream plants showed mediocre purchase willingness, and overall spot trades were mediocre.

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