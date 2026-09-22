logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Nickel Sulphate Daily Review] On September 22, market transactions were sluggish ahead of the holiday, and nickel sulphate prices declined slightly.

Published: Sep 22, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
On September 22, the SMM average price of battery-grade nickel sulphate declined slightly.

On September 22, the SMM average price of battery-grade nickel sulphate edged lower.

Cost side, expectations for production cuts driven by water shortages in Indonesia spurred a slight rebound in nickel prices, lifting the spot production cost of nickel sulphate; supply side, some producers held relatively high inventory levels and sought to cut production to destock, with overall supply edging lower; demand side, ahead of the holiday, some downstream enterprises paused spot purchases and continued to rely mainly on long-term contracts, showing relatively low acceptance of nickel salt prices. Today, the Willingness to Sell Sentiment Factor for upstream nickel salt smelters was 2.1, the purchasing sentiment factor for downstream precursor plants was 2.1, and the sentiment factor for integrated enterprises was 2.2 (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Looking ahead, hindered transportation during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day period is expected to keep spot order market activity subdued in the short term, with nickel sulphate prices under overall pressure.

[For more content, please subscribe to the SMM Nickel Research Group products "China Nickel, Chrome, and Stainless Steel Industry Chain Regular Report" and "China Nickel, Chrome, and Stainless Steel Industry Chain High-End Report" to accessthe latest data analysis and market interpretation on nickel ore, NPI (China + Indonesia), refined nickel, nickel sulphate, chrome ore,ferrochrome, and stainless steel (China + Indonesia)!]

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Decline, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $15/mt Ni
2 hours ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Decline, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $15/mt Ni
Read More
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Decline, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $15/mt Ni
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Decline, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $15/mt Ni
According to SMM data, on September 21, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel fell by $14/mt Ni from the previous day, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt fell by $211/mt Co. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte fell by $15/mt Ni.
2 hours ago
[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices drifted higher on September 22, market sentiment turned warm ahead of the China-US summit
3 hours ago
[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices drifted higher on September 22, market sentiment turned warm ahead of the China-US summit
Read More
[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices drifted higher on September 22, market sentiment turned warm ahead of the China-US summit
[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices drifted higher on September 22, market sentiment turned warm ahead of the China-US summit
3 hours ago
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 50 Yuan/mt on September 22
3 hours ago
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 50 Yuan/mt on September 22
Read More
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 50 Yuan/mt on September 22
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 50 Yuan/mt on September 22
According to SMM data, on September 22, the SMM average price of battery-grade nickel sulphate fell by 50 yuan/mt from the previous day.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Decline, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $15/mt Ni
Sep 22, 2026 13:12 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices drifted higher on September 22, market sentiment turned warm ahead of the China-US summit
Sep 22, 2026 11:35 (GMT+8)
news
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 50 Yuan/mt on September 22
Sep 22, 2026 11:35 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] US Delays Preliminary CVD Ruling on Stainless Steel Pipes from India and Turkey
Sep 22, 2026 09:29 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here