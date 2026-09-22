Guangdong Orient Zirconic Ind Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. has issued a product price adjustment notice, announcing price hikes for its zirconium-related products effective September 21, 2026.
Details of the price adjustment are as follows: Zirconium Oxychloride (including mother liquor material) will increase by RMB 1,000 per ton; Zirconium Dioxide will rise by RMB 3,000 per ton; Fused Zirconia will go up by RMB 2,000 per ton. Prices of other zirconium series products of the company will be adjusted synchronously.
Driven by current market conditions, Orient Zirconic has officially implemented this round of price increases for zirconium products, which will exert an impact on the cost side of upstream and downstream players in the zirconium industrial chain.