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Orient Zirconic Raises Prices of Zirconium Products Starting September 21

Published: Sep 22, 2026 11:16 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Guangdong Orient Zirconic Ind Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. has issued a product price adjustment notice, announcing price hikes for its zirconium-related products effective September 21, 2026.

Details of the price adjustment are as follows: Zirconium Oxychloride (including mother liquor material) will increase by RMB 1,000 per ton; Zirconium Dioxide will rise by RMB 3,000 per ton; Fused Zirconia will go up by RMB 2,000 per ton. Prices of other zirconium series products of the company will be adjusted synchronously.

Driven by current market conditions, Orient Zirconic has officially implemented this round of price increases for zirconium products, which will exert an impact on the cost side of upstream and downstream players in the zirconium industrial chain.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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