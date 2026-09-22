[SMM Tungsten Express] Almonty Industries has received approval from the South Korean government to commercially process tungsten concentrate at the Sangdong mine. South Korean authorities issued mining facility inspection certificates on September 17, authorizing the company to operate the crushing and processing facilities and sell tungsten concentrate domestically and overseas — the final regulatory step before commercial production. Sangdong is expected to produce approximately 200,000 MTU per year, with over 90% of Phase I output contracted to Global Tungsten & Powders, part of Austria's Plansee Group, under a 21-year offtake agreement totaling 4,410,000 MTU. Almonty has invested over $100 million to redevelop the project since acquiring it in 2015.